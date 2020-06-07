Pierre Lescure, président du Festival de Cannes, et Thierry Frémaux, Délégué général, ont réussi un coup de maître en gardant la main sur les initiatives et toutes les propositions qu’ils ont reçues à propos de l’organisation du Festival de Cannes 2020 pour ne pas céder au découragement. Et ce, dès l’annonce de la crise de la Covid-19 qui a mis à mal son organisation du fait de son empêchement ou sa suspension préalable à cause principalement du confinement obligé du point de vue sanitaire.
Preuve en est, avec la sélection officielle présentée mercredi 3 juin dès 18 heures, comme à l’accoutumée, à partir du cinéma l’UGC Normandie de Paris, qui a joué son plus beau rôle. Elle est venue réveiller le cinéma français et tout son monde en panne depuis des mois. Et c’est Thierry Frémaux qui a eu à révéler la liste de 56 films sélectionnés qui seront accompagnés par le festival et labélisés lors de leur sortie en salles et dans certains festivals comme Saint Sebastien, la Mostra de Venise ou Toronto. Thierry Frémaux a eu ces mots justes plein d’espoir pour souligner que le festival se fera autrement sous un nouveau label Cannes 2020. Qui tiendra lieu de palmarès, sans son palais, son décor, son jury, son glamour, ajoutera-t-il. Parmi ces films, il y a place pour « les plus fidèles », « les nouveaux venus », « un film à sketchs », « les premiers films », suivent encore trois documentaires et non des moindres, cinq fabuleuses comédies et quatre films d’animation.
Des choix bien réfléchi pour donner à cette sélection, qui attend désormais le public pour aller voir ces films, dès leur sortie en salles restées fermées deux mois durant. « C’est cela le plus important », a précisé Pierre Lescure, qui rappelle que les 56 films ont été choisis parmi 2 000 films reçus et visionnés par les organisateurs (1 945 en 2019). Un pas de plus franchi par la sélection officielle qui a insisté sur de vrais choix populaires, des films avec toute leur diversité qui, faute de Croisette, iront à la rencontre du grand public. Et de conclure que « l’idéal était de reprendre goût avec les films et les salles obscures pour relancer le cinéma français faute de Croisette ». Et Thierry Frémaux de rappeler, avant de présenter la liste des films, « qu’avant tout, il ne fallait pas que le festival disparaisse. Il va se présenter autrement et le cinéma est plus vivant que jamais. Il n’est pas mort. Il n’est même pas malade ».
JACKY NAIDJA AVEC INES ILIANA
LA SELECTION DES FILMS
LES FIDÈLES
(ou déjà venus au moins une fois en Sélection officielle)
THE FRENCH DISPATCH de Wes Anderson (USA) – 1h43
Production : INDIAN PAINTBRUSH PRODUCTIONS / AMERICAN EMPIRICAL PICTURES – Ventes : FOX SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES – Distribution France : THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY
ÉTÉ 85 de François Ozon (France) – 1h40
Production : MANDARIN – Ventes : PLAYTIME – Distribution France : DIAPHANA
ASA GA KURU (True Mothers) de Naomi Kawase (Japon) – 2h20
Production : KINO FILMS CO – Ventes : PLAYTIME – Distribution France : HAUT ET COURT
LOVERS ROCK de Steve McQueen (Royaume-Uni) – 1h08
Production : TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED – Ventes : TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED
MANGROVE de Steve McQueen (Royaume-Uni) – 2h04
Production : TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED – Ventes : TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED
DRUK (Another Round) de Thomas Vinterberg (Danemark) – 1h55
Production : ZENTROPA – Ventes : TRUSTNORDISK – Distribution France : HAUT ET COURT
ADN (DNA) de Maïwenn (Algérie / France) – 1h30
Production : WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS – Ventes : WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL – Distribution France : WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL
LAST WORDS de Jonathan Nossiter (USA) – 2h06
Production : STEMAL – Ventes : THE PARTY FILMS
HEAVEN: TO THE LAND OF HAPPINESS de IM Sang-Soo (Corée du Sud) – 1h40
Production : HIVE MEDIA CORP – Ventes : FINECUT
EL OLVIDO QUE SEREMOS (Forgotten we’ll be) de Fernando Trueba (Espagne) – 2h16
Production : CARACOL TELEVISION – Ventes : FILM FACTORY ENTERTAINMENT
PENINSULA de YEON Sang-Ho (Corée du Sud) – 1h54
Production : REDPETER FILMS – Ventes : CONTENTS PANDA – Distribution France : ARP SELECTION
IN THE DUSK (Au crépuscule) de Sharunas BARTAS (Lituanie) – 2h06
Production : KINOELEKTRON – Ventes : LUXBOX
DES HOMMES (Home Front) de Lucas BELVAUX (Belgique) – 1h40
Production : SYNECDOCHE – Ventes : WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL – Distribution France : AD VITAM
THE REAL THING de Kôji Fukada (Japon) – 3h48
Production : NAGOYA TV – Ventes : NAGOYA TV
LES NOUVEAUX VENUS
PASSION SIMPLE de Danielle Arbid – (Liban) – 1h36
Production : LES FILMS PELLÉAS – Ventes : PYRAMIDE INTERNATIONAL – Distribution France : PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION
A GOOD MAN de Marie Castille Mention-Schaar (France) – 1h47
Production : WILLOW FILMS – Ventes : PYRAMIDE INTERNATIONAL – Distribution France : PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION
LES CHOSES QU’ON DIT, LES CHOSES QU’ON FAIT de Emmanuel Mouret (France) – 2h
Production : MOBY DICK FILMS – Ventes : ELLE DRIVER – Distribution France : PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION
SOUAD de Ayten Amin (Égypte) 1h30
Production : VIVID REELS
LIMBO de Ben Sharrock (Royaume-Uni) – 1h53
Production : CARAVAN CINEMA LTD – Ventes : PROTAGONIST PICTURES
ROUGE (Red Soil) de Farid Bentoumi (France) – 1h26
Production : LES FILMS VELVET – Ventes : WTFILMS – Distribution France : AD VITAM
SWEAT de Magnus Von Horn (Suède) – 1h40
Production : LAVA FILMS – Ventes : NEW EUROPE FILM SALES
TEDDY de Ludovic et Zoran Boukherma (France) – 1h28
Production : BAXTER FILMS – Ventes : WTFILMS – Distribution France : THE JOKERS FILMS
FEBRUARY (Février) de Kamen Kalev (Bulgarie) – 2h05
Production : KORO FILMS – Distribution France : UFO DISTRIBUTION
AMMONITE de Francis Lee (Royaume-Uni) – 2h
Production : SEE-SAW FILMS – Ventes : CROSS CITY FILMS – Distribution France : PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION
UN MÉDECIN DE NUIT de Elie Wajeman (France) – 1h40
Production : PARTIZAN FILMS – Ventes : BE FOR FILMS – Distribution France : DIAPHANA DISTRIBUTION
ENFANT TERRIBLE de Oskar Roehler (Allemagne) – 2h14
Production : BAVARIA FILMPRODUKTION – Ventes : BAVARIA FILMPRODUKTION
NADIA, BUTTERFLY de Pascal Plante (Canada) – 1h46
Production : NEMESIS FILMS – Ventes : WAZABI FILMS
HERE WE ARE de Nir Bergman (Israël) – 1h34
Production : SPIRO FILMS – Ventes : MK2 FILMS
UN FILM À SKETCHES
SEPTET: THE STORY OF HONG KONG de Ann Hui, Johnnie TO, Tsui Hark, Sammo Hung, Yuen Woo-Ping et Patrick Tam – 1h53
Production : MILKYWAY IMAGE – Ventes : MEDIA ASIA DISTRIBUTION
LES PREMIERS FILMS
FALLING de Viggo Mortensen (USA) – 1h52
Production : PERCIVAL PICTURES – Ventes : HANWAY FILMS – Distribution France : METROPOLITAN FILMEXPORT
PLEASURE de Ninja Thyberg (Suède) – 1h45
Production : PLATTFORM PRODUKTION – Ventes : VERSATILE
SLALOM de Charlène Favier (France) – 1h32
Production : MILLE ET UNE PRODUCTIONS – Ventes : THE PARTY FILM SALES – Distribution France : JOUR2FÊTE
CASA DE ANTIGUIDADES (Memory House) de Joao Paulo Miranda Maria (Brésil) – 1h27
Production : MANEKI FILMS
BROKEN KEYS (Fausse note) de Jimmy Keyrouz (Liban) – 1h30
Production : EZEKIEL
IBRAHIM de Samir Guesmi (France) – 1h20
Production : WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS – Ventes : WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL- Distribution France : WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL
BEGINNING (Au commencement) de Déa Kulumbegashvili (Géorgie) – 2h10
Production : FIRST PICTURE / O.F.A – Ventes : WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL
GAGARINE de Fanny Liatard et Jérémy Trouilh (France) – 1h35
Production : HAUT ET COURT – Ventes : TOTEM FILMS – Distribution France : HAUT ET COURT
16 PRINTEMPS de Suzanne Lindon (France) – 1h13
Production : AVENUE B PRODUCTIONS – Ventes : LUXBOX – Distribution France : PANAME DISTRIBUTION
VAURIEN de Peter Dourountzis (France) – 1h35
Production : 10:15 PRODUCTIONS – Ventes : KINOLOGY – Distribution France : REZO FILMS
GARÇON CHIFFON de Nicolas Maury (France) – 1h48
Production : CG CINEMA – Ventes : LES FILMS DU LOSANGE – Distribution France : LES FILMS DU LOSANGE
SI LE VENT TOMBE (Should the Wind Fall) de Nora Martirosyan (Arménie) – 1h40
Production : SISTER PRODUCTIONS – Ventes : INDIE SALES – Distribution France : ROUGE DISTRIBUTION
JOHN AND THE HOLE de Pascual Sisto (USA) – 1h38
Production : MUTRESSA MOVIES
STRIDING INTO THE WIND (Courir au gré du vent) de WEI Shujun (Chine) – 2h36
Production : ALIBABA PICTURES
THE DEATH OF CINEMA AND MY FATHER TOO (La Mort du cinéma et de mon père aussi) de Dani Rosenberg (Israël) – 1h40
Production : PARDES FILMS – Ventes : FILMS BOUTIQUE
3 DOCUMENTAIRES
EN ROUTE POUR LE MILLIARD (The Billion Road) de Dieudo Hamadi (Rép. Démocratique du Congo) – 1h30
Production : LES FILMS DE L’OEIL SAUVAGE – Ventes : ANDANA FILMS
THE TRUFFLE HUNTERS de Michael Dweck et Gregory Kershaw (USA) – 1h24
Production : GO GIGI GO PRODUCTIONS LLC- Ventes : SONY PICTURES CLASSICS – Distribution France : SONY PICTURES CLASSICS
9 JOURS À RAQQA de Xavier de Lauzanne (France) – 1h30
Production : ALOEST FILMS
5 COMÉDIES
ANTOINETTE DANS LES CÉVÈNNES de Caroline Vignal (France) – 1h35
Production : CHAPKA FILMS – Ventes : PLAYTIME – Distribution France : DIAPHANA DISTRIBUTION
LES DEUX ALFRED de Bruno Podalydès (France) – 1h30
Production : WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS – Distribution France : UGC DISTRIBUTION
UN TRIOMPHE (The big hit) de Emmanuel Courcol (France) – 1h40
Production : AGAT FILMS & CIE – Ventes : MK2 FILMS – Distribution France : MEMENTO FILMS DISTRIBUTION
L’ORIGINE DU MONDE de Laurent Lafitte (France) – 1er film
Production : TRESOR FILMS – Ventes : STUDIO CANAL – Distribution France : STUDIO CANAL
LE DISCOURS de Laurent Tirard (France) – 1h27
Production : LES FILMS SUR MESURE – Ventes : CHARADES – Distribution France : LE PACTE
4 FILMS D’ANIMATION
AYA TO MAJO (Earwig and the Witch) de Gorô Miyazaki (Japon) – 1h22
Production : NHK / NHK ENTERPRISES / STUDIO GHIBLI – Ventes : WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL – Distribution France : WILD BUNCH
FLEE de Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Danemark) – 1h30
Production : FINAL CUT FOR REAL – Ventes : CINEPHIL
JOSEP de Aurel (France) – 1h20 – 1er film
Production : LES FILMS D’ICI – Ventes : DOC & FILM INTERNATIONAL – Distribution France : SOPHIE DULAC DISTRIBUTION
SOUL de Pete Docter (USA) – 1h30
Production : PIXAR ANIMATION STUDIOS – Distribution France : THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY