



Pierre Lescure, président du Festival de Cannes, et Thierry Frémaux, Délégué général, ont réussi un coup de maître en gardant la main sur les initiatives et toutes les propositions qu’ils ont reçues à propos de l’organisation du Festival de Cannes 2020 pour ne pas céder au découragement. Et ce, dès l’annonce de la crise de la Covid-19 qui a mis à mal son organisation du fait de son empêchement ou sa suspension préalable à cause principalement du confinement obligé du point de vue sanitaire.

Preuve en est, avec la sélection officielle présentée mercredi 3 juin dès 18 heures, comme à l’accoutumée, à partir du cinéma l’UGC Normandie de Paris, qui a joué son plus beau rôle. Elle est venue réveiller le cinéma français et tout son monde en panne depuis des mois. Et c’est Thierry Frémaux qui a eu à révéler la liste de 56 films sélectionnés qui seront accompagnés par le festival et labélisés lors de leur sortie en salles et dans certains festivals comme Saint Sebastien, la Mostra de Venise ou Toronto. Thierry Frémaux a eu ces mots justes plein d’espoir pour souligner que le festival se fera autrement sous un nouveau label Cannes 2020. Qui tiendra lieu de palmarès, sans son palais, son décor, son jury, son glamour, ajoutera-t-il. Parmi ces films, il y a place pour « les plus fidèles », « les nouveaux venus », « un film à sketchs », « les premiers films », suivent encore trois documentaires et non des moindres, cinq fabuleuses comédies et quatre films d’animation.

Des choix bien réfléchi pour donner à cette sélection, qui attend désormais le public pour aller voir ces films, dès leur sortie en salles restées fermées deux mois durant. « C’est cela le plus important », a précisé Pierre Lescure, qui rappelle que les 56 films ont été choisis parmi 2 000 films reçus et visionnés par les organisateurs (1 945 en 2019). Un pas de plus franchi par la sélection officielle qui a insisté sur de vrais choix populaires, des films avec toute leur diversité qui, faute de Croisette, iront à la rencontre du grand public. Et de conclure que « l’idéal était de reprendre goût avec les films et les salles obscures pour relancer le cinéma français faute de Croisette ». Et Thierry Frémaux de rappeler, avant de présenter la liste des films, « qu’avant tout, il ne fallait pas que le festival disparaisse. Il va se présenter autrement et le cinéma est plus vivant que jamais. Il n’est pas mort. Il n’est même pas malade ».

JACKY NAIDJA AVEC INES ILIANA

LA SELECTION DES FILMS

LES FIDÈLES

(ou déjà venus au moins une fois en Sélection officielle)

THE FRENCH DISPATCH de Wes Anderson (USA) – 1h43

Production : INDIAN PAINTBRUSH PRODUCTIONS / AMERICAN EMPIRICAL PICTURES – Ventes : FOX SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES – Distribution France : THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

ÉTÉ 85 de François Ozon (France) – 1h40

Production : MANDARIN – Ventes : PLAYTIME – Distribution France : DIAPHANA

ASA GA KURU (True Mothers) de Naomi Kawase (Japon) – 2h20

Production : KINO FILMS CO – Ventes : PLAYTIME – Distribution France : HAUT ET COURT

LOVERS ROCK de Steve McQueen (Royaume-Uni) – 1h08

Production : TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED – Ventes : TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED

MANGROVE de Steve McQueen (Royaume-Uni) – 2h04

Production : TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED – Ventes : TURBINE STUDIOS LIMITED

DRUK (Another Round) de Thomas Vinterberg (Danemark) – 1h55

Production : ZENTROPA – Ventes : TRUSTNORDISK – Distribution France : HAUT ET COURT

ADN (DNA) de Maïwenn (Algérie / France) – 1h30

Production : WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS – Ventes : WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL – Distribution France : WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL

LAST WORDS de Jonathan Nossiter (USA) – 2h06

Production : STEMAL – Ventes : THE PARTY FILMS

HEAVEN: TO THE LAND OF HAPPINESS de IM Sang-Soo (Corée du Sud) – 1h40

Production : HIVE MEDIA CORP – Ventes : FINECUT

EL OLVIDO QUE SEREMOS (Forgotten we’ll be) de Fernando Trueba (Espagne) – 2h16

Production : CARACOL TELEVISION – Ventes : FILM FACTORY ENTERTAINMENT

PENINSULA de YEON Sang-Ho (Corée du Sud) – 1h54

Production : REDPETER FILMS – Ventes : CONTENTS PANDA – Distribution France : ARP SELECTION

IN THE DUSK (Au crépuscule) de Sharunas BARTAS (Lituanie) – 2h06

Production : KINOELEKTRON – Ventes : LUXBOX

DES HOMMES (Home Front) de Lucas BELVAUX (Belgique) – 1h40

Production : SYNECDOCHE – Ventes : WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL – Distribution France : AD VITAM

THE REAL THING de Kôji Fukada (Japon) – 3h48

Production : NAGOYA TV – Ventes : NAGOYA TV

LES NOUVEAUX VENUS

PASSION SIMPLE de Danielle Arbid – (Liban) – 1h36

Production : LES FILMS PELLÉAS – Ventes : PYRAMIDE INTERNATIONAL – Distribution France : PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION

A GOOD MAN de Marie Castille Mention-Schaar (France) – 1h47

Production : WILLOW FILMS – Ventes : PYRAMIDE INTERNATIONAL – Distribution France : PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION

LES CHOSES QU’ON DIT, LES CHOSES QU’ON FAIT de Emmanuel Mouret (France) – 2h

Production : MOBY DICK FILMS – Ventes : ELLE DRIVER – Distribution France : PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION

SOUAD de Ayten Amin (Égypte) 1h30

Production : VIVID REELS

LIMBO de Ben Sharrock (Royaume-Uni) – 1h53

Production : CARAVAN CINEMA LTD – Ventes : PROTAGONIST PICTURES

ROUGE (Red Soil) de Farid Bentoumi (France) – 1h26

Production : LES FILMS VELVET – Ventes : WTFILMS – Distribution France : AD VITAM

SWEAT de Magnus Von Horn (Suède) – 1h40

Production : LAVA FILMS – Ventes : NEW EUROPE FILM SALES

TEDDY de Ludovic et Zoran Boukherma (France) – 1h28

Production : BAXTER FILMS – Ventes : WTFILMS – Distribution France : THE JOKERS FILMS

FEBRUARY (Février) de Kamen Kalev (Bulgarie) – 2h05

Production : KORO FILMS – Distribution France : UFO DISTRIBUTION

AMMONITE de Francis Lee (Royaume-Uni) – 2h

Production : SEE-SAW FILMS – Ventes : CROSS CITY FILMS – Distribution France : PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION

UN MÉDECIN DE NUIT de Elie Wajeman (France) – 1h40

Production : PARTIZAN FILMS – Ventes : BE FOR FILMS – Distribution France : DIAPHANA DISTRIBUTION

ENFANT TERRIBLE de Oskar Roehler (Allemagne) – 2h14

Production : BAVARIA FILMPRODUKTION – Ventes : BAVARIA FILMPRODUKTION

NADIA, BUTTERFLY de Pascal Plante (Canada) – 1h46

Production : NEMESIS FILMS – Ventes : WAZABI FILMS

HERE WE ARE de Nir Bergman (Israël) – 1h34

Production : SPIRO FILMS – Ventes : MK2 FILMS

UN FILM À SKETCHES

SEPTET: THE STORY OF HONG KONG de Ann Hui, Johnnie TO, Tsui Hark, Sammo Hung, Yuen Woo-Ping et Patrick Tam – 1h53

Production : MILKYWAY IMAGE – Ventes : MEDIA ASIA DISTRIBUTION

LES PREMIERS FILMS

FALLING de Viggo Mortensen (USA) – 1h52

Production : PERCIVAL PICTURES – Ventes : HANWAY FILMS – Distribution France : METROPOLITAN FILMEXPORT

PLEASURE de Ninja Thyberg (Suède) – 1h45

Production : PLATTFORM PRODUKTION – Ventes : VERSATILE

SLALOM de Charlène Favier (France) – 1h32

Production : MILLE ET UNE PRODUCTIONS – Ventes : THE PARTY FILM SALES – Distribution France : JOUR2FÊTE

CASA DE ANTIGUIDADES (Memory House) de Joao Paulo Miranda Maria (Brésil) – 1h27

Production : MANEKI FILMS

BROKEN KEYS (Fausse note) de Jimmy Keyrouz (Liban) – 1h30

Production : EZEKIEL

IBRAHIM de Samir Guesmi (France) – 1h20

Production : WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS – Ventes : WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL- Distribution France : WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL

BEGINNING (Au commencement) de Déa Kulumbegashvili (Géorgie) – 2h10

Production : FIRST PICTURE / O.F.A – Ventes : WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL

GAGARINE de Fanny Liatard et Jérémy Trouilh (France) – 1h35

Production : HAUT ET COURT – Ventes : TOTEM FILMS – Distribution France : HAUT ET COURT

16 PRINTEMPS de Suzanne Lindon (France) – 1h13

Production : AVENUE B PRODUCTIONS – Ventes : LUXBOX – Distribution France : PANAME DISTRIBUTION

VAURIEN de Peter Dourountzis (France) – 1h35

Production : 10:15 PRODUCTIONS – Ventes : KINOLOGY – Distribution France : REZO FILMS

GARÇON CHIFFON de Nicolas Maury (France) – 1h48

Production : CG CINEMA – Ventes : LES FILMS DU LOSANGE – Distribution France : LES FILMS DU LOSANGE

SI LE VENT TOMBE (Should the Wind Fall) de Nora Martirosyan (Arménie) – 1h40

Production : SISTER PRODUCTIONS – Ventes : INDIE SALES – Distribution France : ROUGE DISTRIBUTION

JOHN AND THE HOLE de Pascual Sisto (USA) – 1h38

Production : MUTRESSA MOVIES

STRIDING INTO THE WIND (Courir au gré du vent) de WEI Shujun (Chine) – 2h36

Production : ALIBABA PICTURES

THE DEATH OF CINEMA AND MY FATHER TOO (La Mort du cinéma et de mon père aussi) de Dani Rosenberg (Israël) – 1h40

Production : PARDES FILMS – Ventes : FILMS BOUTIQUE

3 DOCUMENTAIRES

EN ROUTE POUR LE MILLIARD (The Billion Road) de Dieudo Hamadi (Rép. Démocratique du Congo) – 1h30

Production : LES FILMS DE L’OEIL SAUVAGE – Ventes : ANDANA FILMS

THE TRUFFLE HUNTERS de Michael Dweck et Gregory Kershaw (USA) – 1h24

Production : GO GIGI GO PRODUCTIONS LLC- Ventes : SONY PICTURES CLASSICS – Distribution France : SONY PICTURES CLASSICS

9 JOURS À RAQQA de Xavier de Lauzanne (France) – 1h30

Production : ALOEST FILMS

5 COMÉDIES

ANTOINETTE DANS LES CÉVÈNNES de Caroline Vignal (France) – 1h35

Production : CHAPKA FILMS – Ventes : PLAYTIME – Distribution France : DIAPHANA DISTRIBUTION

LES DEUX ALFRED de Bruno Podalydès (France) – 1h30

Production : WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS – Distribution France : UGC DISTRIBUTION

UN TRIOMPHE (The big hit) de Emmanuel Courcol (France) – 1h40

Production : AGAT FILMS & CIE – Ventes : MK2 FILMS – Distribution France : MEMENTO FILMS DISTRIBUTION

L’ORIGINE DU MONDE de Laurent Lafitte (France) – 1er film

Production : TRESOR FILMS – Ventes : STUDIO CANAL – Distribution France : STUDIO CANAL

LE DISCOURS de Laurent Tirard (France) – 1h27

Production : LES FILMS SUR MESURE – Ventes : CHARADES – Distribution France : LE PACTE

4 FILMS D’ANIMATION

AYA TO MAJO (Earwig and the Witch) de Gorô Miyazaki (Japon) – 1h22

Production : NHK / NHK ENTERPRISES / STUDIO GHIBLI – Ventes : WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL – Distribution France : WILD BUNCH

FLEE de Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Danemark) – 1h30

Production : FINAL CUT FOR REAL – Ventes : CINEPHIL

JOSEP de Aurel (France) – 1h20 – 1er film

Production : LES FILMS D’ICI – Ventes : DOC & FILM INTERNATIONAL – Distribution France : SOPHIE DULAC DISTRIBUTION

SOUL de Pete Docter (USA) – 1h30

Production : PIXAR ANIMATION STUDIOS – Distribution France : THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY